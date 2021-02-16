Pot shop robbery suspect is still at large, Lacey police say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of armed robbery.

About 8:15 p.m. Feb. 10, the man entered a marijuana retailer on Martin Way East and robbed the business at gunpoint, Lacey police say.

The man was last seen wearing a plastic/rubber Halloween mask and a jacket that still had the yellow security tag attached to it. He also was wearing white shoes and Nike-brand sweatpants, according to police.

The weapon is described as a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Lacey Detective Mike Caranto said the armed robbery suspect was still at large as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.