Local

Pot shop robbery suspect is still at large, Lacey police say

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of armed robbery.

About 8:15 p.m. Feb. 10, the man entered a marijuana retailer on Martin Way East and robbed the business at gunpoint, Lacey police say.

The man was last seen wearing a plastic/rubber Halloween mask and a jacket that still had the yellow security tag attached to it. He also was wearing white shoes and Nike-brand sweatpants, according to police.

The weapon is described as a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Lacey Detective Mike Caranto said the armed robbery suspect was still at large as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service