Deaths for Feb. 17
Johnson, Judiane, 75, Grapeview, died Saturday, Feb . 13, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Jones, Joyce, 80, Lacey, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kooperstad, Cynthia Lee, 62, Shelton, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
O’Connell, Michael, 74, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Franciscan Hospice House, University Place. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wetherell, David S., 69, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
