Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Level 1 offenders with an address are not posted.

Berry, Christopher D.

Age: 31.

Description: White male, 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, brown hair, green eyes.

Status: Level 2.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal History: On Aug. 23, 2004, Berry pleaded guilty in Thurston County Juvenile Court of three counts of first-degree child rape. Berry was sentenced to 15-36 weeks confinement on each count for a total of 45-108 weeks. Berry, at age 14-15, sexually assaulted a girl, 6-7.

Bishop, David H.

Age: 39.

Description: White male, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes.

Status: Level 2.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal History: On Dec. 5, 2006, Bishop pleaded guilty in Laurens County, South Carolina, Court of General Sessions, to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Bishop was sentenced to 10 years with eight-and-a-half years fixed, plus four years of probation. Bishop, at 23, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Stacy, Joshua A.

Age: 31.

Description: White male, six-foot, 210 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes.

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal History: On April 27, 2004, Stacy pleaded guilty in Mason County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree child molestation. Stacy was sentenced to 180 weeks of confinement and 36 months of community supervision. Stacy, at 14, sexually assaulted a girl, 3.