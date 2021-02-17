Meals on Wheels ‘ransacked’ after door mistakenly left open on Monday, director says

Staff with Senior Services for South Sound spent Tuesday cleaning up after their downtown location and its Meals on Wheels program was “ransacked” on Monday, the executive director said.

Senior Services operates out of the Olympia Center at 222 Columbia St. NW. The main door to Senior Services is on State Avenue. Staff worked early Monday, then forgot to lock the doors to the nonprofit, Executive Director Brian Windrope.

A check of video camera images revealed the following: About noon Monday, a woman tried the door, found it was open, then entered, along with a second person, and began to help themselves to food stacked up for Meals on Wheels.

Senior Services has experienced so much demand for its Meals on Wheels service during the pandemic they have been storing food in the lobby, he said.

“It was two or more people going through everything to take what they wanted,” Windrope said in an email to The Olympian. “They made themselves food, took alcohol we store for Bingo nights, took coolers we use for food, and even took a special quilt that used to drape over our piano. Just a sad event.”

Windrope estimated the loss at $1,000.

“We can’t afford to lose all that food,” he added, although the service will carry on this week.

Before the pandemic, Meals on Wheels was delivering 200 meals a week to the area. Since the pandemic, it has more than doubled to 450 meals.

Windrope thinks those who entered the building stayed from noon Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Olympia police were alerted to the incident and have looked at the video, Windrope said.

A police spokesman could not be reached.

An additional concern: While staff were cleaning up on Tuesday, two people tried the doors again and appeared disappointed when they couldn’t enter. The Olympia Center has been closed to the public during the pandemic, but if the word is out that there is food stored in the lobby, Windrope now fears a break-in, he said.

The nonprofit is not looking to replace the food, but it would welcome financial donations, Windrope said.

Donations can be made through the Senior Services for South Sound website by clicking on the yellow “donate” tab.