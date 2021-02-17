State patrol looking for truck driver involved in hit and run on US 101 near Shelton

A semi-truck lays on its side after swerving off the US 101 northbound and rolling over near Shelton on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the driver of the sem-truck attempted to evade a load of pallets that a red-truck had lost. State troopers are still searching for a the driver of the red truck. Courtesy of Washington State Patrol

A hit and run incident that resulted in a semi-truck rolling over on US 101 near Shelton Tuesday blocked traffic for over five hours.

A red pickup truck dropped a load of pallets on the highway late Tuesday night. A semi-truck trying to avoid the pallets swerved off the road into an embankment and rolled onto its side, spilling a load of wood-chips at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, according to a State Patrol news release.

Troopers are looking for the driver of the red pickup, said trooper Chelsea Hodgson. The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old Port Angeles man, was not injured.

The initial incident blocked right-lane traffic on the northbound side, but tow trucks blocked the entire roadway as they removed the rolled-over semi, according to a tweet from Hodgson.

Detours were placed at Wallace Kneeland Boulevard and Shelton Springs Road when the roadway was blocked, Hodgson tweeted. Crews finally reopened the roadway by around 4:49 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information about the red pick-up truck that lost its pallets can call State Patrol at 360-473-0300.