Strickland and Long come together for Black History Month conversation

Merritt Long sits outside his home at Ken Lake in Olympia Long has written a memoir called “My View from the Back of the Bus” that chronicles growing up in the segregated South amid Jim Crow laws, attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, and moving to the Pacific Northwest where he became the head of several state agencies. sbloom@theolympian.com

Two longtime South Sound leaders are coming together for a special event to celebrate Black History Month.

Former Tacoma Mayor and current U.S. Rep Marilyn Strickland will host a conversation with Olympia author, community leader, and former state agency head Merritt Long at 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live. They will discuss the experiences he shared in his new memoir, “My View From the Back of the Bus” as well pressing issues facing the Black community in Washington and across the nation.

The memoir covers Long’s experiences living in the South during the Jim Crow era, his experiences at Morehouse College in Atlanta and his time serving the Washington community.

Long first moved to Seattle where he started a 37-year career with the state of Washington, which culminated in serving as the executive director or chairman of four state agencies: the state Liquor Control Board, State Lottery, state Human Rights Commission, and the State Board for Vocational Education.

Long moved to Olympia in 1974 with his wife, Marsha Tadano Long. He served as a founding director for Thurston First Bank in Olympia.

The Longs started the Learning Seed Foundation in 2001. It has awarded $447,750 in new and renewable scholarships to 109 students from Thurston and Pierce counties.