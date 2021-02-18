Are you a displaced restaurant or bar worker? United Way, CAC program may help

United Way of Thurston County is administering funds to provide direct assistance to displaced restaurant and bar workers, the organization announced.

Successful applicants will receive cash assistance in the form of a prepaid credit card. Applications opened Feb. 8.

To qualify, the applicant must live in Thurston County, and be a bar or restaurant employee who has been displaced from work due to the pandemic. To apply, the applicant must have a 2020 pay stub, W2 or employment roster, or letter from the employer showing proof that they worked for a bar or restaurant in 2020.

The United Way is working with the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties to administer the funds. If you are a displaced restaurant or bar worker, call the council 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 360-438-1100 or 800-878-5235.

—Rolf Boone