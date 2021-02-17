Local

North Thurston announces grades 3-5 set to return in early March; 23 COVID-19 cases added

More elementary school students are set to return to school for hybrid learning, North Thurston Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon.

The district said grades 3-5 will return in early March.

Grades 3-4 are set to begin hybrid learning — two days of classroom-based instruction, three days online — on March 3, followed by fifth graders on March 10. The district welcomed back grades 1-2 this week.

“Your child’s school will contact families directly with additional information, teacher assignments, as well as school-specific start and end time schedules,” North Thurston said in an email to parents.

Tumwater School District also welcomed back grades 3-6 this week. Olympia School District will welcome back grades 1-2 on Feb. 22, a spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Thurston County health officials announced 23 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the county 90 cases through Tuesday and 6,951 overall. The county reported 191 cases last week, a three-month low, the data show.

Check back for updates to this story.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service