North Thurston announces grades 3-5 set to return in early March; 23 COVID-19 cases added

More elementary school students are set to return to school for hybrid learning, North Thurston Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon.

The district said grades 3-5 will return in early March.

Grades 3-4 are set to begin hybrid learning — two days of classroom-based instruction, three days online — on March 3, followed by fifth graders on March 10. The district welcomed back grades 1-2 this week.

“Your child’s school will contact families directly with additional information, teacher assignments, as well as school-specific start and end time schedules,” North Thurston said in an email to parents.

Tumwater School District also welcomed back grades 3-6 this week. Olympia School District will welcome back grades 1-2 on Feb. 22, a spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Thurston County health officials announced 23 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the county 90 cases through Tuesday and 6,951 overall. The county reported 191 cases last week, a three-month low, the data show.

Check back for updates to this story.