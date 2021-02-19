With no control over state energy code, Lacey City Council approves ordinance

After Lacey City Council had animated discussions about the impact of the new Washington state energy code on housing prices during a committee meeting and work session, Thursday’s gathering was a subdued affair.

Although the council voted unanimously to approve a series of 2018 building codes, including a new code section for tiny homes, or a home under 400 square feet, the council acknowledged they had little control over the energy code.

That’s because whether Lacey City Council liked it or not, the energy code took effect on Feb. 1.

Still, after the council heard from builders confused about the requirements under the new energy code and the cost, they voted 5-2 last week to send a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, asking him to delay the implementation of the code.

The state Building Code Council voted to do the same in January, but its ruling was appealed, then repealed by Gov. Inslee.

Mayor Andy Ryder referred to that letter on Thursday, but it wasn’t clear whether Inslee had received it or responded to it.

Why did the council adopt a series of building codes from 2018? The implementation was delayed due to the time it took to develop the codes and the pandemic, building official Wade Duffy told the council.

All that was left on Thursday was for the council to reiterate its support for affordable housing.

“There’s a disconnect between trying to have energy efficiency and the reality of implementing it,” Mayor Ryder said. “I look forward to this city having some better discussions about affordable housing.”