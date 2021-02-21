Local
Death notices for Feb. 21
Case, Loleita, 90, Tumwater, died Feb. 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Crawford, David, 85, Rochester, died Feb. 17, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
DiFranco, Anthony Edwin, 50, Ocean Shores, died Feb. 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Jones, Janet, 73, Shelton, died Feb. 17, 2021, at Shelton Health & Rehab. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Kelsey, Frederick Walter, 86, Rochester, died Feb. 18, 2021, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, 360-491-3000.
Kendall, Ronald James, 74, Belfair, died Feb. 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Lakewold, Dorothy S., 89, Lacey, died Feb. 13, 2021, at Panorama Convalescent and Rehab. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Laux, Richard, 62, Lacey, died Jan. 31, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Lyons, Larry Lee, 78, Grayland, died Feb. 16, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Munro, Nancy Francis, 102, Olympia, died Feb. 15, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Owen, Deborah K., 68, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at AFH. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Owens, Robert Griffith, 80, Shelton died Feb. 18, 2021, at Franciscan Hospice House, University Place. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Prouty, Robert, 53, Elma, died Feb. 16, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Schlyer, Scott. R., 38, Hoodsport, died Feb. 15, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Vance, Rachel Irene, 100, Tumwater, died Feb 14, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Vanderhoof, Margaret, 90, Shelton, died Feb. 16, 2021, at Fir Lane Health & Rehab. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
Wybenga, 84, Olympia, died Feb. 17, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home & Cemetery, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
