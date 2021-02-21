As part of the Hawks Prairie Road and Marvin Road roundabout expansion project, it will close from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 26. Courtesy

If you live in northeast Lacey, you’ll want to adjust your commute this week because construction will close a roundabout and approaching roads through Friday, according to the city of Lacey.

As part of the Hawks Prairie Road and Marvin Road roundabout expansion project, it will close from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During the closure, crews will grind down the existing asphalt and install a new base layer. Detour routes will be posted in the area.

The work is weather-dependent, so there could be adjustments to the construction schedule.

For project details, go to ci.lacey.wa.us/ProjectUpdates or contact Tyson Poeckh, project administrator,at TPoeckh@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-413-4384.