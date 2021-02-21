Local
If you live in northeast Lacey, you’ll want to adjust your commute this week
If you live in northeast Lacey, you’ll want to adjust your commute this week because construction will close a roundabout and approaching roads through Friday, according to the city of Lacey.
As part of the Hawks Prairie Road and Marvin Road roundabout expansion project, it will close from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During the closure, crews will grind down the existing asphalt and install a new base layer. Detour routes will be posted in the area.
The work is weather-dependent, so there could be adjustments to the construction schedule.
For project details, go to ci.lacey.wa.us/ProjectUpdates or contact Tyson Poeckh, project administrator,at TPoeckh@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-413-4384.
