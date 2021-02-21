Thurston County adds 40 COVID-19 cases, increasing weekly total beyond last week’s total

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 headed in a slightly elevated direction this week after Thurston County reported 40 additional cases on Sunday.

The new cases increased the weekly total so far to 204, which is higher than the 191 cases reported the week of Feb. 8-14, county health data show. Although higher from a week ago, the case total for this week, which will be known on Monday, is still likely to be well below 300 cases.

That’s significant because the county reported 300 or more cases for nearly three months until they fell to 281 in late January, followed by 204 cases, 191 cases and now 204 so far this week.

Sunday’s cases include 12 people in their 30s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. That age group accounts for the second-most cases here, or 1,271 cases, which is 18 percent of the overall total of 7,065.

Of those, 6,402 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 338 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 64 have died, including one death in the past seven days. The county is also reporting seven COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

