The Smile Mobile, a 39-foot dental clinic on wheels, will be in the Olympia area Tuesday

The Smile Mobile, a 39-foot clinic on wheels that provides dental services, will return to the Olympia area this week and next week, the organization announced.

The mobile dental clinic will be at North Thurston Public Schools’ Family and Youth Resource Center — 200 Sleater Kinney Road NE — Tuesday through Thursday, and then again on March 2-4.

The dental team will provide examinations to children, youth, young adults, pregnant/postpartum women, and adult family members with Apple Health and those who are uninsured.

Because of COVID-19, those who would like to take advantage of the service must schedule an appointment and answer some health questions. The number is 888-286-9105.

At the time of the appointment, the dental team also will prescreen patients and check temperatures. Services include applying fluoride varnish or sealants, taking x-rays, or doing simple extractions, temporary fillings and writing referrals.

The Smile Mobile is operated by the nonprofit Arcora Foundation in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital. Arcora Foundation is funded by Delta Dental of Washington, the state’s largest dental benefits company.

The Smile Mobile has examined and treated more than 45,000 patients in communities throughout Washington.