Downtown Olympia YMCA still closed after snow damages roof post

The downtown Olympia YMCA on Plum Street is still closed after heavy snowfall caused a roof-supporting post to come loose, the president and chief executive of South Sound YMCA said Monday.

“We think it’s related to the snow load,” Kyle Cronk said.

As much as 18 inches of snow fell in the Olympia area over the President’s Day weekend.

The loose post, which supports a roof overhang toward the rear of the building, was discovered about 5 p.m. Feb. 15. The downtown branch has been closed since Feb. 16.

Repairs are underway, he said. Although there’s no date for its reopening, the goal is to reopen as soon as possible, Cronk said.

The downtown Olympia YMCA previously occupied a building on Franklin Street for 108 years before it moved in spring 2018 to the Plum Street address.

Its former home also was sold to a new owner.

The Briggs YMCA at Henderson Boulevard and Yelm Highway is open. It’s open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. That location closes 2-3 p.m. for sanitizing.