Deaths for Feb. 24
Aller, Sharon Annette, 58, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Aylward, Audrey Ann, 92, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Barkus, Therese Marie, 67, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 21, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Dickinson, Joyce, 76, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Fryday, Lisa Michele, 50, Roy, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Larsen, Sr., Clarence Ray, 71, Shelton, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Seastrom, Kylei Noel, 31, Belfair, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Yuly, Joan Arlene, 87, Hoodsport, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
