New Shelton YMCA is set to open March 1. And they are hiring

The Shelton Family YMCA is set to open March 1 at 3101 N. Shelton Springs Road, the organization announced.

The new location will open for use following a noon ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In addition to YMCA staff, representatives of the Shelton-Mason Chamber of Commerce, the North Mason Chamber of Commerce and the Squaxin Island Tribe also are set to attend.

“From its inception, this facility has been created to meet the unique needs of the Shelton and Mason County communities. It is designed to bring people together, provide access to healthy options, and be a hub for community engagement, connection and belonging,” said Kyle Cronk, President and CEO of South Sound YMCA, in a statement.

Mason Health and WorkSource will be co-located on the site. Peninsula Credit Union and the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters also will provide financial and youth mentoring services.

The new YMCA branch is also hiring. To apply, go to the South Sound YMCA website at https://southsoundymca.org/.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ribbon-cutting event is only open to the public through this live broadcast: https://tinyurl.com/sheltonfamilyymcarc.