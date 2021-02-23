Lacey police respond to multiple assaults at Saint Martin’s University Monday night

Stock photo Getty Images

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after a fight at Saint Martin’s University Monday night, according to Lacey police.

The man was booked into the Nisqually Jail on three counts of misdemeanor simple assault and one count of simple assault, domestic violence, Detective Mike Caranto said Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to one of the dorms on campus about 10:15 p.m., then spent the next two hours investigating the incident, he said.

According to Caranto:

The 19-year-old man, a former student, was visiting his girlfriend. He assaulted the woman, then two other women and a man tried to intervene.

One of the women was slammed to the ground and another was pushed into a wall. The second man also was assaulted, Caranto said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, he said.

Although no one was taken to an area hospital, medics with Lacey Fire District 3 did check two of the women for head trauma and shoulder pain, he said.