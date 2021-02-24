Need a job? This Lacey warehouse operator is hiring, says pay starts at $25 per hour

Uline is having a hiring event this Saturday. Courtesy of Kidder Mathews

Uline, a distributor of packaging materials, is looking to hire for its warehouse in Lacey, the company announced.

“Since moving our Washington operations to Lacey in 2019, we have hired over 120 employees, and we are continuing to invest in the Lacey area by hiring 70 more warehouse workers in 2021,” said Branch Manager Aaron Francis in a statement.

Uline will host a hiring event on Saturday at 3131 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey.

Warehouse positions will offer competitive hourly rates starting at $25 per hour or higher, which includes $5 per hour essential worker pay premium, and annual bonuses of more than $7,000 paid in December, according to a news release.

Those who are interested must register online at uline.jobs/lacey to secure an interview slot. State health and CDC guidelines will be followed, including mask requirements, temperature checks and frequent cleaning.

Socially-distanced interviews will take place from 8-3 p.m.