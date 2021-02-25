While You’re In: Taste Washington State Fair scones, and catch up with the Obamas

The Fisher scones wagon will be at the Bayview Thrfitway store on Friday. skidd@thenewstribune.com

Fair flavor: Some say that getting a palm-sized scone filled with butter and jam is the best part of the Washington State Fair. Since it began serving the scones at the Washington State Fair in 1915, Fisher Scones estimates that fairgoers have purchased more than 100 million of the decadent delights. While 2020 meant there was no fair, the scones are going strong thanks to Fisher’s Scone Wagon. From noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 — or while supplies last — the wagon will be outside Bayview Thriftway, 516 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia, selling scones and bringing back memories of times when big events were considered fun rather than dangerous.

Classical on demand: Emerald City Music (https://www.emeraldcitymusic.org/) is keeping its fresh take on chamber music going with a series of virtual concerts, available on demand, plus opportunities to interact online with renowned musicians. The Olympia- and Seattle-based chamber series opens its spring season with the acclaimed Calidore String Quartet’s “Babel,” featuring works by Robert Schumann and Dmitri Shostakovich. The concert premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, and will be available for streaming through March 18. Tickets (https://www.emeraldcitymusic.org/babel) are $20 — or free if you share news of the concert on social media. Also launching Friday is the first episode of Emerald City’s Backstage series, offering more insight into the music. Backstage launches at 6 p.m. on Emerald City’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV03RuZcUPwZmNbBZejSyqA) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/emeraldcitymusic).

Barack is back: Not that he ever went anywhere, really, but former President Obama and his wife, Michelle, are showing up all over the place of late. First there was Michelle Obama’s show-stopping ensemble at the inauguration. (The Olympian noticed that at least one network’s commentators were so excited about Michelle that they barely mentioned her husband.) The dynamic duo will be featured in YouTube’s Black History Month celebration, “Black Renaissance” (https://youtu.be/mW0htxqwDAk) available Friday, Feb. 26. And Monday, the former president launched a podcast (https://open.spotify.com/show/42xagXCUDsFO6a0lcHoTlv?go=1&utm_source=embed_v3&si=gQPzrlN6RzCeWQZLu44vzg&t=0&nd=1) with none other than Bruce Springsteen. Called “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the podcast features conversations about race, parenthood, marriage and the state of the nation. (Michelle, of course, got there first: Her podcast (https://open.spotify.com/show/71mvGXupfKcmO6jlmOJQTP) launched in July.)

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore discusses arts, entertainment and more with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein on “Oly in a Can” from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.