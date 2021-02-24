Thurston County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 28 cases on Wednesday

Two more people have died and 28 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday by county health officials.

The county reported a total of 64 deaths on Tuesday. That number increased to 66 on Wednesday after the county reported two deaths from last week. A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s have died, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Wednesday’s new cases give the county 56 cases for the week so far and an overall total of 7,136.

Of those, 6,402 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus and 339 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including two in the past seven days. The county is also reporting six COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings; 49 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

