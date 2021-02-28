Changes coming to The Olympian’s entertainment section, comics and puzzles

I’m writing today to let you know about some changes coming to The Olympian.

First, we are changing the format of Friday’s Weekend entertainment section from the smaller tab format it’s been for decades to a standard newspaper broadsheet section.

It will still appear on Fridays and still include the local stories about restaurants, theatrical offerings, concerts, exhibits, films and community events you depend on. But the larger page format will give us more flexibility in displaying content as we adapt to local entertainment offerings during COVID-19 and beyond.

The other change: The Olympian is refreshing its comics and puzzles offerings beginning Monday.

If you are a longtime subscriber, you know that we periodically update these features. We know that readers have their favorites and that the change could be disruptive for some. But after working with the syndicates that produce the comics, we have put together an updated package that includes many of the most popular offerings and introduces several new ones.

As always, our goal is to provide a cross-section of offerings that appeal to many different senses of humor. We hope you’ll give them a chance and find new favorites.

This time, we also were able to add more than a dozen comics and several new puzzles in our eEdition, an online replica of the newspaper that includes “Extra” sections with more than 40 pages of bonus content daily.

Print subscribers have free access to the eEdition. You can set up your digital account at theolympian.com/activate and sign up at theolympian.com/newsletters for a daily email that will take you directly to each morning’s edition.

Our customer service team will be available to help or to answer questions at theolympian.com/customer-service.

We are grateful for your continued support.