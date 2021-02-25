More Olympia school grades set for hybrid learning; county adds 22 COVID-19 cases

More Olympia students are set to return to the classroom, the district announced this week.

Olympia School District says grades 3-5 will begin hybrid learning on Monday, followed by hybrid learning for sixth graders on March 15. The hybrid approach combines two days of in-person instruction with three days of online learning.

Parents also have the option of continuing with 100 percent remote instruction.

As COVID-19 transmission rates fall — Thurston County announced 22 cases on Thursday — area school districts have opened doors to more students. North Thurston Public Schools is set to serve grades 3-4 on March 3 and fifth graders on March 10.

Tumwater schools rolled out hybrid learning plans for grades 3-6 in mid-February.

Meanwhile, the county announced 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing the weekly total to 78 and the overall total to 7,158 cases.

Thursday’s cases include 10 people in their 20s, the age group here that has produced the highest number of cases. Those 20-29 account for more than 1,500 cases, or 21 percent of the overall total.

Of that total, 6,402 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 340 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 66 have died. The county is still reporting five COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

