Deaths for Feb. 28
Albrecht, Elinor, 66, Tenino, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Providence Centralia Hospital, Centralia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bonner II, John Richard, 89, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bowens, Jacqueline, 67, Silver Creek, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Brewer, Dale L., 63, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Milton Jr., William Arthur, 81, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Myers, Helen B., 93, Shelton, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Alpine Way, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stewart Jr., Alexander J., 58, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Swan, Edward W., 86, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
