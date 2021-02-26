Thurston court sentences 2 men involved in Grand Mound burglary

Two of three men charged in connection with an August armed burglary in Grand Mound have been sentenced by a Thurston County Superior Court judge.

The burglary occurred Aug. 19 at a home in the 6300 block of 198th Trail Southwest, prompting a mother and son to flee through a window. Two of the men involved in the burglary pleaded guilty to their charges on Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 respectively, about five and half months after the incident, court documents show.

Judge Erik Price sentenced Matthew Brock Frasier, 31, on Feb. 8 to 116 months in prison and fined $500 for two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 10, Price also sentenced Eldon John Mackintosh, 38, to 84 months in prison and fined him $500 for two counts of second-degree assault and 60 months for one count of second-degree unlawful possession of firearm.

The third person charged in connection to the burglary has maintained a not guilty plea. James Dement, 36, is still being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. He is charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge John Skinder previously set bail at $500,000 for Mackintosh and Judge Carol Murphy set bail at the same amount for Frasier six days later, court documents show.

A probable cause statement described law enforcement’s investigation into the burglary as follows:

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of an active burglary at home on Aug. 19. Upon their arrival, a neighbor told deputies he saw the woman and her son running from their home and screaming for help, the statement reads.

The neighbor told deputies he chased after two men he witnessed running east, away from the residence, according to the statement. As he got closer, one of the men reportedly spun around and pointed a pistol at the neighbor but fell backwards on a curb. The armed man got up and continued on his way, the statement reads.

The woman who fled the home told deputies she witnessed two men with black masks outside the home. One of the men reportedly pointed a firearm at her and told her to get down.

The woman alerted her son to the two men as they entered the home, according to the statement. In response, the woman and her son ran into a nearby room and escaped through a window. They reported hearing a single shot as they fled the home.

Another neighbor who was returning home from work reportedly witnessed the first neighbor chase after the two men and decided to follow them in his vehicle, the statement reads.

This neighbor told deputies he saw the men flee toward the Talking Cedars Brewery and witnessed a gold Infiniti sedan pass him in the brewery parking lot, the statement reads. Within the sedan, he reportedly saw one passenger remove a black mask from his face.

Deputies then shared the sedan’s description to all law enforcement, which allowed a Washington State Patrol trooper to identify the vehicle. The trooper stopped the vehicle and found Dement in the driving seat with Mackintosh and Frasier as passengers, according to the statement.

Witnessed later identified Frasier and Mackintosh and deputies arrested all three men.