Olympia woman hurt after head-on crash in Mason County Friday afternoon

An Olympia woman was injured Friday afternoon after a head-on wreck in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 60-year-old Shelton woman in the other vehicle was not injured, troopers say.

About 3:20 p.m. Friday, the 70-year-old Olympia woman was headed south on state Route 3 at East Anthony Road.

Troopers say she drifted toward the center line, then over-corrected her steering and crashed into the Shelton woman’s northbound vehicle.

After the crash, the Olympia woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

State Route 3 was blocked for three hours. The crash is under investigation.