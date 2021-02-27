Local

Olympia woman hurt after head-on crash in Mason County Friday afternoon

An Olympia woman was injured Friday afternoon after a head-on wreck in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 60-year-old Shelton woman in the other vehicle was not injured, troopers say.

About 3:20 p.m. Friday, the 70-year-old Olympia woman was headed south on state Route 3 at East Anthony Road.

Troopers say she drifted toward the center line, then over-corrected her steering and crashed into the Shelton woman’s northbound vehicle.

After the crash, the Olympia woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

State Route 3 was blocked for three hours. The crash is under investigation.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
