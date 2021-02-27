Thurston County man at center of fatality crash that blocked traffic on I-5 for 5 hours

A Yelm man triggered a fatality crash on I-5 near Tacoma on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

An 81-year-old Tacoma woman died in the wreck, troopers say.

About 5 p.m. Friday, the 31-year-old Yelm man, driving a semi-trailer, was headed south on I-5 at 84th Street South. The Tacoma woman and another vehicle in front of hers were stopped in traffic.

Troopers say the Yelm man struck the Tacoma woman’s car, which pushed it into a third vehicle that was being driven by a 19-year-old from Tacoma.

Information released by the State Patrol late Friday did not identify the adult teen’s gender.

The Tacoma woman died at the scene, Trooper Ryan Burke said Friday via social media.

Troopers say the Yelm man was following too close.

Southbound I-5 was blocked for more than five hours.