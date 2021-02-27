Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman in Lacey on Thursday

A group of officers including K9 walk along Martin Way and back to Gerald St. in search of a man who reportedly stabbed a woman near a bus stop on Martin Way East. A multi-agency law enforcement response descended on the intersection of Martin Way and Gerald St. around 4 p.m. on Feb 25, 2021. sbloom@theolympian.com

A 29-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in Lacey this week was arrested Friday afternoon, a detective with Lacey police said.

The man, who has no known address, was booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, Detective Mike Caranto said Saturday.

The man was detained by Olympia police about 2:30 p.m. Friday on an unrelated matter after he was reportedly throwing rocks through the window of an area business, he said.

The man also had been released from the Nisqually Jail on Wednesday. That jail is largely for misdemeanor offenders, Caranto said.

Thursday afternoon the suspect and the victim boarded an Intercity Transit bus at different stops, but then got off at the same stop in the 8400 block of Martin Way East. Caranto said the man and woman did not know each other.

Once they got off the bus, the man walked up to the woman and stabbed her in the chest. She removed the knife, held onto it, then pursued the man before finally calling 911, Caranto said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery, he said.