Thurston County adds 42 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 42 on Saturday, giving Thurston County 146 cases so far this week and 7,226 to date.

Saturday’s cases include seven people 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 6,735 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 340 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including two in the past seven days, and 66 people have died.

Although 42 cases were announced Saturday, case totals have trended lower in recent weeks and so has the percentage of positive tests for the virus in the past week. As of Saturday, that number had fallen to 3.5 percent, the data show.

The county is also reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

