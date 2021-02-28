Thurston County reports 24 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing overall total to 7,250

Thurston County added 24 more cases on Sunday, giving the county 170 cases so far this week and 7,250 overall.

Sunday’s cases include seven people in their 20s, the one age demographic here that leads all others in contracting the virus, county health data show.

Those 20-29 account for more than 1,500 cases or 21 percent of the overall total.

Although those in their 20s are the leading demographic to contract the virus, it has not translated into deaths, the data show. Those 60 and older account for most of the 66 deaths here to date, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total, 6,735 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus and 340 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. The county is also reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings.

More than 42,000 county residents have received a vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health.

