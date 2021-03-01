Rollover crash slows I-5 traffic in Olympia Monday morning

A rollover crash slowed traffic on I-5 Monday morning in Olympia, according to the Washington State Patrol. Courtesy

A rollover crash slowed traffic on I-5 Monday morning in Olympia, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m., Trooper Ryan Burke said. A second vehicle also was involved in the wreck, he said.

Details about the crash were not immediately known, although the motorist driving the vehicle that rolled over was thought to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Burke said.

