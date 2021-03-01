Local

Rollover crash slows I-5 traffic in Olympia Monday morning

A rollover crash slowed traffic on I-5 Monday morning in Olympia, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A rollover crash slowed traffic on I-5 Monday morning in Olympia, according to the Washington State Patrol. Washington state Department of Transportation Courtesy

A rollover crash slowed traffic on I-5 Monday morning in Olympia, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m., Trooper Ryan Burke said. A second vehicle also was involved in the wreck, he said.

Details about the crash were not immediately known, although the motorist driving the vehicle that rolled over was thought to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Burke said.

Check back for updates to this story.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service