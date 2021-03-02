Local

Hawks Prairie residents adjusted their commute last week. Now, they’ll do it again

The traffic circle at Hawks Prairie Road and Marvin Road, which is being expanded, will close from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the city. The closure also applies to the approaching roads.
Those who live in northeast Lacey will have to adjust their commute again this week after the city announced more work on an area roundabout.

During the closure, crews will install the final layer of asphalt. Detour routes will be posted in the area.

For project details, a detour map, and closure information, go to ci.lacey.wa.us/ProjectUpdates or contact Tyson Poeckh, project administrator, at TPoeckh@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-413-4384.

