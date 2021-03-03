Thurston County adds 20 COVID-19 cases; February case totals fall 50 percent from January

Thurston County added 20 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, extending a recent trend of lower daily case totals.

That trend also was reflected in the monthly totals for February, which shows the county reported 791 cases last month, which is down more than 50 percent from the 1,605 cases reported in January.

COVID-19 case totals peaked in December with 1,645, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Wednesday’s new cases give the county an overall total of 7,298.

Of those, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 341 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 70 have died, including four in the past seven days. The county is also still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at one adult family home and three nursing facilities.

The percentage of those testing positive for the virus in the past week also plunged on Wednesday to 2.5 percent.

The following county zip codes showed an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589, 98597.

