Thurston County reports 1 death, 14 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday

A man in his 60s has died and 14 more cases of COVID-19 were announced by Thurston County health officials on Thursday.

The man’s death raises the total number of deaths to 71 since the pandemic was first detected here a year ago.

Thursday’s 14 cases were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, three people in their 30s, three people in their 20s and four people 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The 14 cases increased the overall total to 7,312. Of that total, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering and 342 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. The county is still reporting four COVID-19 deaths at area congregate care settings; 49 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

In other coronavirus-related news, North Thurston Public Schools announced Wednesday that sixth graders will start hybrid learning on March 15. Grades 3-4 started hybrid learning this week and fifth graders will start March 10, according to the district. Olympia and Tumwater school districts have made similar announcements.

Check back for updates to this story.