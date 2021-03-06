Man with disabled vehicle killed on southbound I-5 near Maytown Friday night

A 68-year-old Lynnwood man was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 5 north of Maytown in Thurston County Friday night.

At about 10:20 p.m. Friday, the Lynnwood man’s vehicle was disabled and blocking the second lane of southbound I-5 north of Maytown. A second southbound vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Centralia man came up behind the Lynnwood man’s vehicle as he was getting out, striking the Lynnwood man and his vehicle.

The second car went on to strike the jersey barrier and came to rest in the first lane.

The Lynnwood man was declared dead at the scene. The Centralia driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

The freeway was blocked for nearly four hours.