Shelton man faces vehicular assault charge after wrong-way wreck on U.S. 101 Saturday morning

A 39-year-old Shelton man faces a vehicular assault charge after troopers say he was driving under the influence and the wrong way when he crashed into a vehicle, injuring two people.

According to the Washington State Patrol:

About 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers say the Shelton man was headed south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 101 when he crashed into a northbound vehicle in the area of U.S. 101 and state Route 3 in Mason County.

The Shelton man was not injured, but a man, 67, and a woman, 21, of Skokomish Nation, Washington, were hurt, according to the State Patrol.

Both were taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton.

