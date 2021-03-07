Thurston County adds 16 COVID-19 cases, weekly case total set to fall to new low

Thurston County added 16 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, giving the county 117 cases for the week and 7,373 overall, county health data show.

This week the county has averaged about 20 new cases per day. If the county should add around 20 cases on Monday, the week of March 1-7 will end with fewer than 150 cases, the lowest weekly total since mid-October, the data show.

Of the overall total, 6,749 people have recovered or are recovering, 342 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, including two in the past week, and 71 have died, including five in the past week, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings; 49 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Friday. In all, the county has reported 36,734 cases and 473 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County has reported 3,390 confirmed and probable cases and 49 deaths as of Thursday.

▪ Lewis County Public Health & Social Services added seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. In all, the county has reported 3,266 cases and 50 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing its total to 1,706 cases with 23 deaths.

▪ Pacific County has reported 771 positive cases with 10 deaths as of Wednesday, according to a news release.

IN THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health had reported a total of 344,532 new cases and 5,041 deaths.

In the U.S., 28.9 million cases have been reported as of Sunday with more than 524,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Globally, 116 million cases have been reported and more than 2.59 million people have died as of Sunday.