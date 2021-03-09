Have you seen this Thurston County woman? She’s been missing since Feb. 3

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a woman who has been missing since early February.

Janine Haycraft, 68, is described as white, 5-foot-3, with red-blonde hair and brown eyes. Her daughter said she last heard from her mother on Feb. 3.

Haycraft is known to local law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office announced on March 4. Her residence also has been checked but she was not there.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to call Detective F.M. Frawley at 360-786-5599 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740.