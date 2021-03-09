Local

Thurston County man stabs roommate near Old Highway 99 Monday night

A 54-year-old man is in custody after deputies say he stabbed his roommate with a hunting knife, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The 33-year-old male victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released, Lt. Cameron Simper said Tuesday.

About 11 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8900 block of Old Highway 99 Southeast after an argument had turned violent.

The two men had been drinking, Simper said. It later led to a name-calling argument, a fight and then the stabbing, he said.

The 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, domestic violence. He also was booked for third-degree assault after hitting hospital staff, Simper said.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
