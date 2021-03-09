Thurston County man stabs roommate near Old Highway 99 Monday night

A 54-year-old man is in custody after deputies say he stabbed his roommate with a hunting knife, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The 33-year-old male victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released, Lt. Cameron Simper said Tuesday.

About 11 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8900 block of Old Highway 99 Southeast after an argument had turned violent.

The two men had been drinking, Simper said. It later led to a name-calling argument, a fight and then the stabbing, he said.

The 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, domestic violence. He also was booked for third-degree assault after hitting hospital staff, Simper said.