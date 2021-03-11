Thurston County declares racism a crisis, promises follow-up action

The Thurston County board of commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring racism a crisis during a Tuesday meeting.

County Manager Ramiro Chavez introduced the resolution on March 2, following action by the board on Jan. 26 to affirm the illegality of racist language still present in hundreds of local deeds and plats. On Tuesday, he called this resolution a first step for the county to address institutional, systemic racism.

“Before we take the first step, we need to be committed to the long road,” he said. “It’s not about passing this resolution and pretending the problem has been solved. I believe that we as leaders have the obligation to set the stage for future generations to carry on with this.”

With this declaration, the commissioners have committed the county to creating a racial equity action plan by June, establishing a related policy advisory committee and auditing its hiring practices with the intent of recruiting and retaining Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC).

Additionally, the resolution calls for the county to establish alliances and secure funding for work advancing racial equity. It also asks businesses, non-profits, academia, large institutions, faith-based organizations, service clubs and residents to confront this crisis.

After approving the resolution, the county Board of Health, which is made up of the three commissioners, also proclaimed racism a public health crisis. In doing so, they called on Public Health and Social Services to work towards eliminating health disparities created by systemic racism.

The proclamation also directed the health department and the Thurston Thrives initiatve to connect with BIPOC communities for input, consultation and guidance concerning community needs.

Commissioner Carolina Mejia said she fully supports the resolution and believes it represents a step in the right direction for the county.

“I’m honestly happy for those who have never witnessed or experienced racism in their life, or even here in Thurston County,” Mejia said. “But just because you don’t see it, or experience it, that doesn’t mean that it’s not happening and that it’s not affecting our residents.”

Commissioner Gary Edwards, a former sheriff, kept his comments short after saying on Thursday that he had never seen racism in Thurston County and asking Mejia for examples.

“I think I got a pretty good education from my parents, and basically they taught me to treat people like you would like to be treated,” Edwards said. “It was pretty simple, but we can always do better, and I guess that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Commissioner Tye Menser, who chairs the board of health, called the resolution one of the most meaningful pieces of work he’s acted on as commissioner over the last year. But he added this resolution is about follow-up and action.

“I commit to the people here today and the entire community, this will not be the end of the action of Thurston County on this topic,” he said. “There will be follow through. … Details are still being discussed and will be made more concrete but that is my commitment to my community.”