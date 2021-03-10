Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Pacific Avenue has been identified

A motorcyclist who died Monday has been identified by the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Gary Warnock identified the man Tuesday as 36-year-old Caleb Leupold of Lacey. The man’s autopsy is set for Thursday morning, Warnock said.

Leupold died about 12:45 p.m. Monday after he crashed his motorcycle in the 7900 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Leupold died at the scene.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cameron Simper said Tuesday that speed was thought to have played a role in the man’s death.

After the crash, a section of Pacific Avenue in the area was closed for several hours as part of a traffic investigation.