Olympia woman hurt in 2 multi-car collisions on I-5 near DuPont Tuesday

A three-car collision followed a four-car collision on southbound Interstate 5 near DuPont, sending an Olympia woman to Madigan Army Medical Center on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred at 4:09 p.m. near Center Drive when one driver in a Toyota pickup truck struck a BMW sedan that had slowed for traffic, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

From there the sedan hit an Acura sports utility vehicle which in turn struck a GMC SUV, the release reads. All four vehicles came to a stop and partially blocked the road for one hour and 55 minutes.

However, heavy traffic continued and another collision occurred when a Dodge SUV collided with Chevy sedan which then struck an Audi SUV, according to another release. The second collision incident partially blocked the roadway for an additional 53 minutes.

Tough start to the afternoon commute. Collision on SB I-5 near Center Drive in DuPont has traffic backed up almost to Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood. One lane is open. pic.twitter.com/MD3h1DYzYh — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 10, 2021

State patrol attributed the first incident to speed but noted it’s still unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, the release reads. The three other drivers, a 31-year-old Yelm woman, a 19-year-old Shelton man and a 46-year-old Salt Lake man, were not injured in the incident.

The second incident totaled the Dodge which was driven by a 38-year-old Olympia woman. She suffered injuries that led to her transportation to Madigan Army Medical Center, according to the release.

The other two drivers involved in the incident, a 20-year-old Lincolnton person and 52-year-old Olympia man, were not injured.

Likewise, state patrol attributed the second incident to speed, however drugs and alcohol were not involved, the release reads.

Heavy traffic on I-5 finally cleared by 7 p.m., according to a Department of Transportation tweet.