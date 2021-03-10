Thurston County adds 16 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Thurston County reported 16 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, giving the county 24 cases for the week and an overall total of 7,407.

Based on the current pace of daily cases, it appears the total number of cases for the week will fall to a new low. Weekly case totals have tumbled in recent weeks as more people get vaccinated or continue to adhere to the appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

About 62,000 people in the county — out of a total population of 290,000 — have received a vaccine dose, according to the state Department of Health.

The county reported 219 cases for the week of Feb. 15-21. Since then, the weekly totals have fallen to 177 and then 126 cases last week. The county is on pace for 84 cases this week.

Wednesday’s 16 cases were one man in his 60s, two people in their 40s, six people in their 30s, five people in their 20s and two people 19 or younger, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Of the overall total number of cases here, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 342 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 71 have died. The four current COVID-19 outbreaks here have been identified at three nursing facilities and one adult family home.

The following county zip codes saw an increase in cases from last week: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98531, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

