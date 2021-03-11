Still looking for work? This job fair in Olympia next week seeks to fill 48 positions

If you’re looking for work, Express Employment Professionals is set to have a drive-through job fair from 11-2 p.m. March 17, the staffing business announced. AP

If you’re looking for work, consider attending staffing company Express Employment Professionals’ drive-through job fair from 11-2 p.m. March 17.

The drive-through job fair will take place in the Express Employment parking lot at 1120 Harrison Ave. NW.

“We have 48 job openings for 25 different Thurston County employers,” owner Reid Bates said in an email.

The average pay rate for associates working for Express at area employers is more than $19 per hour, which is $3 per hour higher than the same time last year, Bates said.

“We are all grappling with high demand but a tight supply of workers,” he said. “The growing economy, impacts of the pandemic, ongoing child-care shortages, and the prevalence of attractive unemployment benefits are contributing to the lower-than-normal available workforce.”