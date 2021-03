Ernest Baumann was last seen on Wedenesday, March 10, leaving an assisted living facility in Lacey. Thurston County Sheriff's Department

A 59-year old man was declared missing on Wednesday after leaving an assisted living facility in Lacey.

Ernest Baumann, who suffers from dementia, schizophrenia, and seizures, was last seen at the facility wearing a dark baseball cap, a gray jacket, and blue jeans, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Anyone who has seen Baumann is encouraged to call police dispatch at 360-704-2740.