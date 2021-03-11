Thurston County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 12 more cases on Thursday

A woman in her 80s has died and 12 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by Thurston County health officials.

The new death now gives the county 72 since the pandemic first began here a year ago.

The 12 cases were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 60s, a man and woman in their 50s, four people in their 40s, a man and woman in their 30s and one person in their 20s.

Those in their 40s account for 1,101 cases, or 15 percent of the overall total of 7,419 cases.

Of that total, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering and 342 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness. The percentage of positive tests over the past week has fallen to 2.9 percent. It has been as high as 10 percent.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings; 49 such outbreaks have been reported to date.

