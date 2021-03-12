Lacey’s first food truck court is set to open in late April

A replica train depot, a nearby warehouse that will soon become the city’s new museum and now food trucks are coming to the same location.

As many as five food trucks, as well as a pop up market, are set to occupy space sort of between the future museum and the train depot at the end of April or early May, said Rick Walk, the city’s community and economic development director.

He shared that news during a Lacey City Council work session on Thursday, saying the city wants to “activate” the site.

The food truck court is at the corner of Lacey Boulevard Southeast and Lebanon Street Southeast.

“We think it’s going to be very strong,” Walk told the council, saying the city has reached out to a number of food truck vendors who have shown interest in the project.

The site will start with two trucks per day, he said.

Councilwoman Carolyn Cox asked whether the city was charging the vendors rent.

Initially, no, Walk said.

“We want to get it established and test the market,” he said.

However, if the food truck court proves to be successful, the city’s long-term goal is to partner with another organization that would manage the site and work out the details of rent or fees, Walk said.

Councilman Malcolm Miller asked whether the city would be supplying power to the site.

Walk said the trucks have a self-contained power source. But over time the city likely would provide an electrical hookup so that there could be lighting and evening hours for the trucks.

This area of Lacey is what the city calls its Depot District. The tentative name for the site is Food trucks at the Depot, Walk said.