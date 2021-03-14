Olympia man hurt after he swerves vehicle to avoid chair in road, troopers say

A 59-year-old Olympia man was taken to a regional hospital Saturday morning after he swerved his vehicle to avoid a chair in the road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 11:30 a.m., the man was headed south on state Route 3 near Gorst in Kitsap County.

Troopers say a chair fell off a small, gray passenger car and landed in the road. The Olympia man swerved to avoid the chair, but crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into a Belfair couple.

The driver, a 60-year-old Belfair woman, was hurt and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her passenger, a 63-year-old Belfair man, also was hurt and taken to Tacoma General Hospital. The Olympia man was taken to the same hospital.

The State Patrol says state Route 3 in that area was fully blocked for three hours and 30 minutes.

#KitsapCounty: #WSP troopers are investigating a 2-car, serious injury collision that is fully blocking SR 3 at Pleasant Street near #Gorst.



Traffic is being diverted in the area. We appreciate your patience as we tend to those involved. pic.twitter.com/nFmIfGpnUy — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) March 13, 2021