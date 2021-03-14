Thurston County adds 17 COVID-19 cases, weekly total appears set to remain low

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County numbered 17 on Sunday, giving the county 109 cases for the week and a grand total of 7,492 to date.

That’s 109 cases through Saturday, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. The county has averaged about 18 cases per day this week, which would mean the weekly total is set to match or be near the 126 cases reported the week of March 1-7.

Sunday’s 17 cases were a woman in her 70s, three people in their 60s, four people in their 40s, three people in their 30s, four people in their 20s and two 19 or younger.

The number of cases in the county per age demographic looks like this:

▪ 20-29: 1,582 cases, or 21 percent of the overall total of 7,492.

▪ 30-39: 1,343, or 18 percent.

▪ Birth to 19: 1,213, or 16 percent.

▪ 40-49: 1,113, or 15 percent.

▪ 50-59: 1,005, or 13 percent.

▪ 60-69: 611 cases, or 8 percent.

▪ 70-79: 370 cases, or 5 percent.

▪ 80 and older: 249 cases, or 3 percent.

▪ Unknown: Six cases.

Of the overall total, 6,794 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus, 343 have been hospitalized at some point, including one person in the past week, and 72 have died, including a woman in her 80s the past week.

The county is still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at four congregate care settings in the area.

