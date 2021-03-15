Local

Have you seen this man? Lacey police say he stole equipment valued at $90,000

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing medical equipment valued at more than $90,000.
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing medical equipment valued at more than $90,000. Lacey Police Department Courtesy

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of stealing medical equipment valued at more than $90,000.

The theft was reported on March 3.

Police say the man broke into a Chevy Tahoe SUV in the 6900 block of Birdseye Avenue Northeast. That address is north of Britton Parkway Northeast in Hawks Prairie.

After he broke into the vehicle, police say he stole equipment used to treat horses, including a portable x-ray machine, an x-ray generator and an ultrasound unit.

The suspect is thought to have left the scene in a 1998-2000 Toyota Rav4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service