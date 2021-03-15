Olympia police arrest 1 after string of catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converters like these were stolen from vehicles in Olympia earlier this month. McClatchy file

One person has been arrested in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts, Olympia police announced in a weekly update about department activity.

Police say the suspect was tied to multiple cases, and that they recovered five of the devices during a search warrant. This happened following nine reported thefts and three attempted thefts of the device, according to police.

A catalytic converter is used to control exhaust emissions on vehicles, but it’s also considered valuable for the metals it contains.

Five Toyota Priuses, five Ford trucks and two Hondas were targeted, according to police. Police say they continue to investigate and contact victims.

The thefts have recently been reported throughout the county, including in Lacey. Police there reported several thefts in early February.

Lacey police offered these tips to avoid becoming a victim of the crime:

▪ If you have a garage, park your vehicle inside it.

▪ Install motion-sensing lights in your driveway.

▪ Park in well lit areas.

▪ Report suspicious activity.

